Adams (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors.

Adams missed Friday's Game 6 against the Timberwolves due to the league's health and safety protocols and will be sidelined for at least one additional contest. The 28-year-old fell out of the rotation during the Grizzlies' opening-round matchup against the Timberwolves, so expect Xavier Tillman, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson to continue garnering increased roles for Memphis. Adams' next chance to suit up will be Game 2 on Tuesday.