Adams is inactive for Monday's contest against the Kings, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
The veteran center will officially miss his fifth contest of the season as he tends to a knee injury. With Adams on the sidelines, the likes of Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman all emerge as candidates to receive more playing time. Adams' next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday against the Warriors.
