Adams (ankle) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Celtics.
The veteran center will officially miss his first game of the season due to an ankle injury. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman both figure to see additional usage with Adams on the sidelines. Adams' next chance to return comes Wednesday in San Antonio.
