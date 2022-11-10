Adams (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
Adams will return to the lineup after missing Monday's game versus Boston due to an ankle injury. Adam's return likely means that Brandon Clarke will head to the bench after starting against the Celtics.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Stellar performance in thumping win•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Records double-double in win•