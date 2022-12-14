Adams (ankle) was left off the injury report for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
Adams will return Thursday after a one-game absence due to right ankle soreness. The 29-year-old center will likely start in place of Brandon Clarke against the Bucks. Adams is averaging a career-high 10.5 rebounds through the first 24 games of the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Practices, likely to play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially questionable Friday•