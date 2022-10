Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Adams' new deal will keep him in Memphis for at least the next three seasons. The big man posted 6.9 points and 10.0 rebounds over 26.3 minutes per game in his 76 appearances last season and should anchor the paint again in 2022-23. He will kick off his preseason action Sunday against the Bucks.