Adams had eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to Minnesota.

Adams finished with double-digit rebounds for the fifth straight game and came within two points of his third consecutive double-double. The big man also continues to put up production across the board, collecting a block for the third time in four games and recording a pair of steals for the second game in a row.