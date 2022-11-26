Adams (illness) will play and start at center in Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Adams was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to an illness. However, he is feeling well enough to give it a go. Look for him to take on his usual role at center assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive night on boards•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Early foul trouble limits minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Notches fourth double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Ties season high in rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Set to play against Spurs•