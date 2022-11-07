Adams suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 103-97 win over the Wizards, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Adams rolled his right ankle on Kristaps Porzingis's foot in the third quarter and limped to the locker room with the Grizzlies up 15 points. However, with the Australian big man sidelined, Memphis lost its lead and trailed by two when Adams re-entered the game halfway through the fourth quarter. Adams finished the contest with four points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes, showing little signs of limited mobility, per Cole. When asked about his ankle, Adams said, "it's still there, we'll make it work." Barring a setback, it appears like the ankle injury won't stop Adams from suiting up Monday, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to monitor his status before locking him into lineups.