Adams has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Jazz due to a jaw injury.
The severity of Adams' injury is unclear at this time, but it's serious enough to sit him down for the rest of this one. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman should get extra minutes at center down the stretch.
