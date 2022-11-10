Adams contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime win over San Antonio.

Adams led all players on the glass in Wednesday's overtime win, nearly reaching the 20-rebound mark for the first time this season. Adams has recorded 15 or more rebounds twice this year, hauling in at least 10 rebounds in eight of the first 11 games.