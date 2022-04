Adams won't be in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Timberwolves, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Adams has had a slow start to the playoffs so far, which is why Kyle Anderson is set to replace him in the starting lineup. The center got into foul trouble in Game 1 and only logged three minutes of action in Game 2. The 28-year-old is averaging 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes through the first two games of the series.