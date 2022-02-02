Adams (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Adams suffered a left ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the 76ers but it won't be enough to keep him sidelined for Wednesday's tilt with New York. The center is averaging 6.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 26.1 minutes per game this season.
