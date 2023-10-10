Adams is out for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bucks due to rest, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Xavier Tillman will replace Adams in the starting lineup Tuesday. Adams started in all 42 of his appearances last season and is in line to be Memphis' starting center once the regular season rolls around.
