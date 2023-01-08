Adams (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

An illness will cause Adams to miss his first game since Dec. 12. Brandon Clarke (hip) is also out, so Jaren Jackson, Santi Aldama, and Xavier Tillman will presumably handle the majority of the missing frontcourt minutes for Memphis on Sunday. Adams' next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Spurs.