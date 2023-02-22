Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Adams has been sidelined since late January due to a PCL sprain in his right knee, and he'll remain out during the Grizzlies' first game after the All-Star break. While coach Taylor Jenkins didn't officially rule Adams out for the team's matchup against the Nuggets on Saturday, it sounds unlikely that the center will be able to return over the weekend. Brandon Clarke served as the Grizzlies' starting center during last week's game against the Jazz, but Xavier Tillman should also continue to see increased run, even if he remains in a bench role following the layoff.