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Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Could play vs. Knicks
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RotoWire Staff
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Gibson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Gibson has missed the Grizzlies' last two matchups due to right foot soreness. He'll presumably take the court for shootaround and warmups to determine whether he feels healthy enough to give it a go Wednesday.