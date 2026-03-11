site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-taj-gibson-doubtful-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Doubtful for Thursday
•
1 min read
Gibson (reconditioning) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Gibson has yet to make his debut for the Grizzlies, but he's not expected to be a significant part of the rotation. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's tip.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read