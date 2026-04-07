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Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Not listed on injury report
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1 min read
Gibson (foot) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Nuggets.
Gibson is set to return from a one-game absence Wednesday, and he should play limited minutes off the bench. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.
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