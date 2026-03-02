This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Not yet ready for debut
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Gibson (reconditioning) is out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Gibson inked a deal with Memphis on Thursday, but he'll need more time before being cleared for his first taste of game action. The veteran's next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against Portland.