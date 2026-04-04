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section: | slug: grizzlies-taj-gibson-probable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Probable for Sunday
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1 min read
Gisbon (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Gibson is trending towards a return after four games on the sidelines. He's likely to be an emergency depth option depending on how many Grizzlies are available.
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