Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Remains out Tuesday
Gibson (reconditioning) is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
The veteran center isn't quite ready to make his Memphis debut. Once he gets the green light, Gibson is projected to be an emergency depth option.
