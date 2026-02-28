site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Ruled out for Sunday
Gibson (reconditioning) won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Gibson signed a contract with Memphis on Thursday but requires a ramp-up period before suiting up. The 40-year-old center's next opportunity to make his Grizzlies debut will come Tuesday in Minnesota.
