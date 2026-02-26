Gibson signed a contract with Memphis on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gibson's last NBA action took place during the 2024-25 season while he was with Charlotte, and as Charania notes, the USC product would be the 35th player to appear in an NBA game after turning 40 years old. His role has yet to be determined, but there could be a scenario in which he sees regular bench minutes with Santi Aldama (knee), Brandon Clarke (calf) and Zach Edey (ankle) all dealing with their respective injuries. At the very least, Gibson will provide key veteran leadership for a relatively young roster.