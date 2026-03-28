Gibson is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to right foot soreness.

Gibson's foot injury has been a nagging issue, and it's likely to prevent him from suiting up in the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set. The veteran center has appeared in seven games with Memphis this season, averaging 9.3 minutes. His absence would leave center duties to Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks (thumb).