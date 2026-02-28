site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Won't make team debut Friday
Gibson (recently signed) will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Gibson signed a contract with Memphis on Thursday but will have to wait to make his Grizzlies debut. The 40-year-old center's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Pacers.
