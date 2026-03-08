site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Won't play Monday
Gibson (reconditioning) is out for Monday's game in Brooklyn.
The veteran center has yet to make his Memphis debut, as he's still working on his conditioning. Gibson's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Philadelphia.
