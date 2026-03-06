site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Taj Gibson: Won't play Saturday
Gibson (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Gibson is still ramping up to make his Grizzlies debut after signing with Memphis on Feb. 26. His next opportunity to play will come Monday in Brooklyn.
