Biberovic was selected with the No. 56 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as a draft-and-stash option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Biberovic is currently playing for Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul of the EuroLeague but played just 10,1 minutes per game last season. He'll be stashed for the upcoming season but could eventually make the trip over to the NBA sometime down the road.