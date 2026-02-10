Hendricks closed Monday's 114-113 loss to the Warriors with 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

Hendricks had arguably his best game of the season, recording his first double-double. After barely being in the rotation in Utah, Hendricks has a chance to turn things around, playing for a Memphis team that clearly wants to prioritize its future. With a lack of frontcourt options, Hendricks should at least be able to see close to 24 minutes per night moving forward, which puts him on the radar, at least in slightly deeper formats.