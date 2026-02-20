default-cbs-image
Hendricks is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.

Hendricks will make his seventh start of the season Friday (and first as a member of the Grizzlies) against his old team, the Jazz. As a starter this season, Hendricks has averaged 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 19.9 minutes per game.

