Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Entering starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.
Hendricks will make his seventh start of the season Friday (and first as a member of the Grizzlies) against his old team, the Jazz. As a starter this season, Hendricks has averaged 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 19.9 minutes per game.
