Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: More competition for minutes

The Grizzlies' selection of Cameron Boozer creates additional frontcourt competition, but Hendricks (thumb) should still have an opportunity to carve out a significant role entering 2026-27.

Acquired from Utah in the Jaren Jackson trade, the 22-year-old showed encouraging flashes after arriving in Memphis, averaging double figures while displaying his defensive versatility and floor-spacing ability. Boozer's arrival could reduce some of Hendricks' offensive opportunities, but the former lottery pick remains an intriguing developmental piece as the Grizzlies continue building their young core.