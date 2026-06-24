Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: More competition for minutes

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Grizzlies' selection of Cameron Boozer creates additional frontcourt competition, but Hendricks (thumb) should still have an opportunity to carve out a significant role entering 2026-27.

Acquired from Utah in the Jaren Jackson trade, the 22-year-old showed encouraging flashes after arriving in Memphis, averaging double figures while displaying his defensive versatility and floor-spacing ability. Boozer's arrival could reduce some of Hendricks' offensive opportunities, but the former lottery pick remains an intriguing developmental piece as the Grizzlies continue building their young core.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!