Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Nails season-high five triples
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.
Hendricks found himself bouncing around between the G League and the NBA during his time with the Jazz, but he's carving out a steady role since landing with Memphis. Over his first 10 contests with the Grizzlies (two starts), the third-year forward has averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Entering starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Available to debut•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Won't play vs. Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Traded to Memphis•