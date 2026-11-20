Hendricks closed Thursday's 126-98 win over Golden State with 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes.

With Zach Edey (ankle) out for the second leg of this back-to-back, Hendricks got the start at center for the first time this season. The big man racked up a game- and season-high four steals while scoring in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games, during which he's averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per tilt.