Hendricks amassed 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to Charlotte.

Hendricks moved back to the bench with the return of GG Jackson (knee) to the first unit, but he still found a way to be productive on both ends of the court. Hendricks has scored in double digits in five of his last six games regardless of his role, so he's a player worth keeping close tabs on most formats. If available in your league, he could be a decent addition from the waiver wire.