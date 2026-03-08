Hendricks logged 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during the Grizzlies' 123-120 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Hendricks needed only eight shots to finish as the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer behind Ty Jerome (21 points) in Saturday's close loss. Hendricks also contributed on the other end of the floor with four combined steals-plus-blocks, and it was the first time this season that he finished with at least two blocks and two steals in the same game. Over his last six outings, Hendricks has averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 25.1 minutes per game.