The Grizzlies acquired Hendricks from the Jazz on Tuesday in exchange for Jaren Jackson, John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The Jazz also sent Walter Clayton, Kyle Anderson and Georges Niang (foot) to Memphis with three first-round picks attached.

Hendricks is a young forward with upside that the Grizzlies will now look forward to developing as they embark on a full rebuild. Hendricks was used sparingly by the Jazz as a reserve stuck behind Lauri Markkanen. Across 33 games, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per contest. With Memphis' limited frontcourt depth, Hendricks is immediately on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. He can be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.