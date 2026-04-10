Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Hendricks will be held out of Memphis' penultimate regular-season game due to a right thumb sprain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday in Houston. With Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) doubtful, Taj Gibson, Toby Okani and Dariq Whitehead are candidates for increased run in the injury-plagued Memphis frontcourt.
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