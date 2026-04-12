Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Rockets.
The thumb injury will end Hendricks' season, as Sunday marks the final game of 2025-26 for the Grizzlies. The third-year forward was dealt to the Grizzlies from the Jazz mid-season. In his 26 appearances with Memphis, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes.
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