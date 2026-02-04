This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Won't play vs. Kings
Hendricks (recently traded) is out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Hendricks was dealt from the Jazz to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, so he won't join his new team in time to suit up for Wednesday's game. However, there's a reasonable chance that he'll be ready for his team debut Friday in Portland.