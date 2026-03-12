Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Won't start vs. Mavs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Hendricks started Tuesday's game against Philly, but he'll revert to the bench Thursday with the Grizzlies choosing to see what GG Jackson can do in a starting role. Hendricks logged 26 minutes off the bench Saturday and should see plenty of playing time against Dallas given the fact that he's one of seven active Memphis players for Thursday's tilt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Minimal impact in return•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Starting Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Strong performance off bench•