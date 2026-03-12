default-cbs-image
Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Hendricks started Tuesday's game against Philly, but he'll revert to the bench Thursday with the Grizzlies choosing to see what GG Jackson can do in a starting role. Hendricks logged 26 minutes off the bench Saturday and should see plenty of playing time against Dallas given the fact that he's one of seven active Memphis players for Thursday's tilt.

