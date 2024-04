Allen accumulated two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 loss to Philadelphia.

Allen logged 26 minutes in his debut for the Grizzlies, fresh off signing a 10-day contract that will take him through to the end of the season. Although there is a chance he plays meaningful minutes down the stretch, we would need to see a lot more than this to consider him a viable fantasy asset, even in deeper formats.