Allen accumulated two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 loss to Philadelphia.

Fresh off signing a 10-day contract that will take him through to the end of the season, Allen took on major minutes for a Grizzlies squad that was without 14 players Saturday. The Grizzlies could get some of those absent players back for the final week of the regular season, so Allen's role is more likely to shrink than grow, especially after an underwhelming showing Saturday.