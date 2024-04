Allen signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Allen spent his rookie year with the Memphis Hustle of the G League, averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.4 minutes per game in 46 appearances (18 starts) for them. He's not expected to play a meaningful role as the Grizzlies embark on the final week of the regular season.