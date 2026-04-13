Grizzlies' Toby Okani: Logs 41 minutes in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okani notched six points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to Houston.
Okani was picked up on a 10-day contract to close out the regular season for the injury depleted Grizzlies. He made six total appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 36.2 minutes per contest. He'll enter the offseason as a free agent.
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