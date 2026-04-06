Okani accumulated nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

Okani, who was signed to a 10-day contract Thursday, made his first career start against the Bucks and saw a massive workload for the injury-depleted Grizzlies. With the team evaluating several fringe rotation players, Okani could see a ton of reps to close out the regular season if Sunday was any indication.