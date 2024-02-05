Evbuomwan had three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to the Celtics.

Evbuomwan, who's operating under a 10-day deal, appeared in a second straight game for the injury-depleted Grizzlies and saw an expanded role during the blowout loss. The 6-foot-7 forward has made just one shot in each of his first two NBA appearances, and surprisingly, they were both three-pointers. Despite sinking a pair of threes, Evbuomwan has struggled offensively thus far, but he made his presence felt on the boards, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds versus Boston. If Jaren Jackson (hip), Santi Aldama (lower body) and/or Xavier Tillman (knee) return to full strength soon, Evbuomwan will likely be pushed out of the rotation.