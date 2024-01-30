The Grizzlies signed Evbuomwan to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies have been shorthanded all season, but their injury report has hit new lengths recently. Given the injuries, Memphis has opted to sign a trio of forwards to 10-day deals. Matthew Hurt made his NBA debut Monday versus the Kings, posting 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes, while Evbuomwan and Trey Jemison inked deals Tuesday. Evbuomwan and Jemison's first chance to play for Memphis will come Thursday versus Cleveland. Evbuomwan has yet to appear in a regular-season NBA game, but he's been a standout for the G League's Motor City Cruise, averaging 15 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.