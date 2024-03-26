Jemison recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Jemison returned to the lineup after sitting out against the Spurs on Friday. The Grizzlies continue to tinker with their lineup on a nightly basis, making it hard to trust anyone when it comes to sustainable fantasy value. At this point, it might be a situation to avoid, barring the ability to add players right up until the opening tip.