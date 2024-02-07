Jemison totaled 12 points (6-10 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Knicks.

In his fifth career NBA game and second career start, Jemison set personal bests in points and boards. The 24-year-old center is getting his opportunity thanks to injuries to Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Jaren Jackson (hip) and Xavier Tillman (knee), but what value Jemison has as a DFS punt play will evaporate quickly once the Grizzlies' frontcourt gets healthier.